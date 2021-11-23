Gov. Whitmer declares Saturday as 'M' Day

The Buckeyes take on the Wolverines in the Big House this weekend, and Michigan's governor is rooting for the home team.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 2 Ohio State University is scheduled to play No. 5 University of Michigan this weekend.

That's why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Saturday as "M" day, in a jest at the Buckeyes who are notorious for putting an "X" over the letter "M" on campus.

While Whitmer is a Michigan State grad and roots for Sparty, she said she's a proud mother of two students who attend the University of Michigan.

“The best thing about having two phenomenal football teams in Michigan is that it gives us two opportunities to beat that team down south,” Gov. Whitmer said.

“Whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, our houses are united this weekend as we take on the Buckeyes. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue, Beat Ohio!”

Saturday at Noon, the Wolverines take on Ohio State University for the 117th meeting of "The Game."

Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 58–51–6, with Ohio State vacating one game in 2010.

See the proclamation here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.