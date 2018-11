BATTLE CREEK, MI — In their first trip to the semifinals since 2015, Grand Rapids Christian defeated Lake Odessa Lakewood in straight sets, 25-14, 25-20, 25-14.

The win sends GR Christian to the division two volleyball state championship.

The Eagles will face Pontiac Notre Dame Prep on Saturday November 17th and 4pm at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

