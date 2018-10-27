It’s week one of high school football playoffs. The 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week was at Eagles stadium. Where Northview made its third playoff appearance in seven seasons facing off against the OK Gold Co-Champs, Grand Rapids Christian.

It was a back and forth battle for the two teams. With the the Eagles striking first on a 20 yard pass from Eason Hardouin to Tyler Koeman for a 7-0 Christian lead.

Hardouin connected with Brian Hunter to increase Christian's lead to 14-0 after one quarter.

Northview would score the only points of the second quarter on a Chris Mendez filed goal cutting the Eagles lead to 14-3 at the half.

The Wildcats would cut the lead to three on a Kennedy Smith to Cody Tierney touchdown pass the successful two point conversion made it 14-11.

The Eagles answered quickly as George Bolt and James patrick hook up for a 90 yard touchdown connection to make it 21-11. The lead would grow to 28-11 on Tyrell Allen's eight yard run.

Chris Mendez made it a 14 point game on the second field goal of the night by Chris Mendez.

Northview made it a one score game on a 3-yard pass from Smith to Tierney but that was as close as they would get. G.R. Christian beats Northview 28-21.

The Eagles will travel to Muskegon next week to take on the Big reds in a Division 3 District Title game.

The Eagles have an answer. A 90 yard catch and carry for Christian and the score is 21-11 over the Wildcats #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/c5AULt62M8 — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) October 27, 2018

After one quarter



GR Christian 14

Northview 0#13OYSL pic.twitter.com/Trc03sCvuV — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) October 26, 2018

Another Eagle touchdown makes it 14-0 over the Wildcats in the 1st. #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/krSVYmHt5O — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) October 26, 2018

© 2018 WZZM