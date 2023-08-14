Grand Haven football begins Andrew Biedenbender era

The GVSU football alum has already left a strong impression on the Buccaneers team.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The second week of high school football practice began on Monday in Michigan.

However, it's Year 1 of a new era at Grand Haven High School.

The school hired Andrew Biedenbender to be the next head coach of the Buccaneers.

Good morning from Grand Haven!



Great to catch up with the @GHBucsFootball team as they begin Year 1 with @coachbieds at the helm.



We’ll hear from the Bucs sometime soon on @wzzm13 @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/rKilHIufXN — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) August 12, 2023

The first time head coach came over from West Ottawa where he was the associate head coach.

Coach Bieds has been working with the team for four months now with conditioning and weight lifting but, now, he's glad to get to the football.

"There's some things that they tell you about you don't really truly know what is going to happen until you are actually the guy," Biedenbender said. "It's been awesome. My staff has been great, the guys we hired. I think the biggest adjustment for me is not being in charge of one specific position group. It's been kind of cool to get to relate and see the other kids. I never used to hang out with the quarterbacks as much. The running backs, I get to see them. I get to get my relationship going with them but also see them on the field."

The GVSU football alum has already left a strong impression on the Buccaneers team.

"I love him," Grand Haven senior defensive end Eli Ziska said. "I would run through as many walls as there is [for him]. This guys energy is just unreal to any coach I have ever had."

Grand Haven has just four victories over the last three seasons.

However, the program is quickly transforming under the 33-year-old head coach.

"I think we can do well if we stay healthy and get things right," Ziska said. "This could be on the upward rising."

There was no junior varsity team two years ago. Now there is a freshman team and a JV squad on top of varsity.

The Bucs believe big things are coming their way in 2023.

"I think they are going to see an explosive offense," Biedenbender said. "[They will see] a lot of different things, a lot of people moving around. We've got a lot of athletes out here that we are going to try to utilize. I am still a run the ball guy so I still want to pound the ball. Just want to utilize our guys the best way they can. They are going to play hard. That's my big thing. We preach effort. I wanna see guys no matter what, we are not going to spend time on the ground, we are going to get up. We are going to do things collectively and fly around."