Grand Haven football team meets new head coach Andrew Biedenbender

On Tuesday, the new head honcho Andrew Biedenbender finally met his new team.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — It's been two weeks since the Grand Haven High School found its new head football coach to replace Mike Farley.

On Tuesday, the new head honcho Andrew Biedenbender finally met his new team.

Biedenbender comes to Grand Haven from West Ottawa High School, where he served on the football staff as an associate head coach under Pat Collins.

This will be the 33-year-old's first head coaching job.

In his first meeting with the team, Biedenbender laid out his four core values to the Buccaneers: family, attitude, character and effort.

Biedenbender is tasked with turning around the Grand Haven football program. The Buccaneers have just four wins over the last three seasons.

The former Grand Valley State football player is ready to turn Grand Haven into a winner again.

"I think it just takes total buy-in," Biedenbender said. "It takes the right people teaching things the right way. Getting to know the game. Also the belief in each other. That's the great thing about football. Sometimes you see the scores and you see the records and doesn't really truly show the difference between the two teams.

"We played against Grand Haven. They were a lot better than their record showed last year. Sometimes it comes down to those last little things. So, finishing and pushing beyond that last level to make sure we get those wins on the board we want."

Biedenbender is clearly excited for this opportunity at Grand Haven. He has a countdown on his phone already set for the Buccaneers first game of the season against Reeths-Puffer. It is just 136 days away on Aug. 25.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.