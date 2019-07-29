Having a famous son once seemed almost unbelievable to Adam Bell. Now it's something he's gotten quite used to.

"He’s pretty much known around the world," said Bell. "Even today, we came here and met two groups, both of them had heard of him."

You may have heard of him too. Seven-year-old Kaidin Bell has been in the spotlight ever since he was in diapers. Just after turning one, the Grand Rapids native became an internet star after his family posted videos of him throwing around a disc.

He was good then. He's even better now.

"I’m really good at it, and I really like to throw a disc because its pretty fun," Kaidin said. "I like to practice it."

The hard work has most certainly paid off. Kaidin is now a two-time disc golf world champion. He also holds a number of world records—71 to be exact—so many that even he's lost count.

"Over the field goal post, roller record, the gymnasium 280 feet world record, roller distance. I’d say basketball hoop and that’s all I know of," he recounted.

Kaidin's parents aren't sure just how far he'll go in disc golf. However they know this: He's already made an impact.

"We know he's good at it and we know he enjoys it," said Melissa, his mother.

"Even he quits," added Adam. "He's going to be known forever for what he's done."

His resume is already impressive and it's only getting started.

