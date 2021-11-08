Grand Rapids Catholic Central football preparing for run at a third straight state title

The team will have to overcome quite a bit of inexperience.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the Grand Rapids Catholic Central football team, it's been state championship or bust for the last few years. The Cougars have won four state titles in the last five years, and two in a row.

To make it a three peat, they'll have to overcome quite a bit of inexperience. Head coach Todd Kolster says his team only has 6 starters returning from last season, and that's on both offense and defense combined. While the team has close to 20 seniors, most haven't had much playing time in previous years. Kolster says getting better happens on the practice field more than anywhere else.

"We push those guys to get better and understand the urgency that they have to have to improve," says Kolster.

Senior tailback Jack Rellinger agrees. Having been a part of championship teams in the past, he says that's all great to think about, but the most important thing is staying in a week-to-week mindset.

"I think the key part of it is just coming out here every day in practice and just keep it intense," says Rellinger.

The Cougars kick off the season at the Big House in Ann Arbor, taking on Lapeer.

