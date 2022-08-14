Grand Rapids Catholic Central ready to continue state-title defense once again

The Cougars have won 37 games in a row.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is no doubt the Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars have been the most dominant high school football team in West Michigan over the past few seasons.

The Cougars have won three state championships in a row on top of coming out victorious in 37 straight ball games.

However, continuing that title defense might be tough for Catholic Central.

The Cougars offense does not return one skill position player as backup quarterback John Passinault graduated and is playing baseball at Miami of Ohio and swiss army knife Nolan Ziegler is playing football for Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame.

It's no question Catholic Central churns out some big-time Division-one talent.

Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster says replacing those players is never an easy task, but time after time, the Cougars have been able to put the pieces together.

"How do you feel shoes of a guy like Jalen Mayfield, a Michael Brown and Antonio Strong, Nolan Ziegler, Joey Silveri, John Passinault, all of these guys we've lost so many great players," Kolster said. "These are just a few of the great ones we've had. I think the overarching theme is the tradition, the work ethic, the preparedness that these guys put in the summer this time and two-a-days, all of that stuff. They take a lot of pride in themselves and what they are doing."