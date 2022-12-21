Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Nathan VanTimmeren signs with Central Michigan

VanTimmeren hopes to play as much as he can as a freshman. He also wants to gain 20-30 pounds of muscle before the season begins next fall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High school football seniors across the country put pen to paper on Wednesday to sign to play college football.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School senior Nathan VanTimmeren is one of those football stars.

VanTimmeren signed his national letter of intent to play about an hour north from home for the Central Michigan Chippewas.

It’s early national signing day for high school football stars!



Just caught up with @GRCC_CougarsFB TE Nate VanTimmeren (@NathanVanTimme2) who is enrolling early at Central Michigan in January!



Hear from the soon to be @CMU_Football player later today on @wzzm13 @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/IIdMJl9gve — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) December 21, 2022

The Cougar has been committed to Jim McElwain's staff since June, and he is extremely excited to get started.

VanTimmeren will enroll early at Mount Pleasant on January 8 to get a head start on his college football career. He is ready to begin his next chapter in a place that feels like home.

"It's just a great family environment," VanTimmeren said. "My family loves it. My dad loves all the coaches. My mom, it was a family decision. It was the place for me. I'll be able to come home on Sundays, go to church and see my family. That's good. It feels good. I am ready to play some football."

VanTimmeren hopes to play as much as he can as a freshman. He also wants to gain 20-30 pounds of muscle before the season begins next fall.