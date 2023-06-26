Grand Rapids Christian alum Kobe Bufkin introduced in Atlanta

On Monday, Bufkin checked out his new digs down in the ATL.

ATLANTA — Kobe Bufkin always aspired to play in the NBA. He even said so in a 2020 feature on 13 On Your Side.

Last week, the Atlanta Hawks gave the former Grand Rapids Christian star that dream by selecting him in the first round with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Welcome to Atlanta, Kobe Bufkin!

On Monday, Bufkin checked out his new digs down in the ATL.

Today we introduced Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, and Seth Lundy



Watch their full press conference on Hawks YouTube

The former Michigan star will wear No. 4 for the Hawks.

He is still living on cloud nine and has some big goals in Atlanta for his time with the Hawks.

"One of the best days of my life for sure," Bufkin said. "Hopefully there are better days down the road and we can bring some championships to the town. It was a great moment and it was good to see the hard work pay off."

Bufkin says one of the first people to welcome him to Atlanta was Hawks all-star Dejounte Murray.

Kobe got a special phone call when he touched down in the A

Bufkin blossomed during his second season in Ann Arbor. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. This comes after he did not start in one game as a freshman and just saw the court for an average of 10 points per game.

The Grand Rapids Christian alum is the first graduate from a West Michigan High School chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft since Chris Kaman was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2003 NBA Draft alongside future hall of famers LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

