Grand Rapids Christian records final out for state title with special connection

They said this was a storybook way to win it all.

The way the Eagles clinched the crown was pretty sweet.

"It's amazing," Grand Rapids Christian junior Parker Seth said. "That's how I wanted it to end. That's history right there for Grand Rapids Christian. Let's go."

The last out was a routine groundball to second.

However, on the play, the pitcher was Cam Seth, behind the plate was Luke Gelderloos and at second was Parker Seth.

Parker and Sam are brothers. Luke lived right next door to the Seth's growing up. They have been playing baseball ever since they can remember, and even built a wiffle ball field in the Seth's front yard.

"I've pitched to Luke ever since I can remember," Grand Rapids Christian senior Cam Seth said. "My brother has always been playing second for us. We've done it so many times and for it to happen like that, it was incredible.

They said the fact they were all a part of that final out was a storybook way to win it all.

"It's kind of crazy that it was Cam to me to Parker to win the state championship so that was awesome," Grand Rapids Christian senior Luke Gelderloos said. "It means everything. We've gone through everything together. I've grown up next to those guys my whole life. Until a year ago when I moved, but, those are my guys. Those are my best friends. It's amazing to win this with them."

Definitely not a bad way to go out. Parker will look to go back-to-back without his brother and good friend next year.

