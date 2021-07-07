Grand Rapids Drive announces new name, logo

Beginning with the 2021-22 season, the team will go by Grand Rapids Gold.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Drive will be known as the Grand Rapids Gold beginning with the 2021-22 season. The new name comes after the team became an affiliate of the Denver Nuggets earlier this year.

“This new affiliation and corresponding name change is one of the biggest moves we’ve made as a franchise,” said Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “Aligning ourselves further with the Denver Nuggets, a team that recently advanced past the first round of the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, further elevates the professional basketball experience here in Grand Rapids, and we couldn’t be more excited to get back on the court this fall.”

Gold officials say the name is a reference to Colorado's mining industry, and the logo features small rivers in the letters to represent Grand Rapids. The team's new colors also match the Denver Nuggets.

This will be Gold's seventh season in Grand Rapids.

