Thursday, the team announced the hiring of Jason Terry, a 19-year NBA veteran.

The Grand Rapids Gold has officially named its new head coach.

Thursday, the team announced the hiring of Jason Terry, a 19-year NBA veteran.

Terry has appeared in 1,410 career games, the ninth most in NBA history. The NBA Champion owns career averages of 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while connecting on 2,282 career three-pointers, the seventh most all-time.

Terry wrapped up his career in the NBA in 2018, spending the 2019-20 season as Assistant General Manager for the G League's Texas Legends and the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach with his alma mater, the Arizona Wildcats.

Terry was drafted 10th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks where he was named to the All-Rookie Second Team in 1999-00. Terry spent the first five years of his career with the Hawks before being traded to Dallas where he spent the next eight seasons and helped the Mavericks earn an NBA Championship in 2011.

Terry appeared in all 21 playoff games during the championship run while averaging 17.5 points (second to Nowitzki), 3.2 assists and shot a scorching 44.2% from beyond the arc.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.