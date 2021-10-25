Grand Rapids Gold release new jerseys

“We’re thrilled to share these new jerseys with our fans and with our community,” said Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold have unveiled their new uniforms after becoming an NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets in April.

The team will wear blue jerseys at home and white jerseys on away games. There are also six alternative jerseys for special promotional nights at home games.

“We’re thrilled to share these new jerseys with our fans and with our community,” shared Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “As our season draws near, we’re ready to get back on the court. This is another step towards returning to play, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Officials say the new jersey design was inspired by the Denver Nuggets' jersey concept.

The NBA G League season begins on Friday, Nov. 5, and the team's home jerseys will be revealed at the home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 23 when the Gold faces Motor City Cruise.

