Grand Rapids Gold announces new home at Van Andel Arena

The Grand Rapids Gold will be joining the Grand Rapids Griffins in calling the arena their home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the sale of the DeltaPlex was announced earlier this year, the Grand Rapids Gold began a search for a new home. That search is now over.

The NBA G League team will be playing their 2022-23 season at Van Andel Arena, the start of a five year contract with the arena.

“Our goal has always been to provide an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community,” noted Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “This move further solidifies our efforts to elevate all aspects of our fan experience, and we’re looking forward to calling Van Andel Arena home for future seasons.”

The Grand Rapids Gold will be joining the Grand Rapids Griffins in calling the arena their home.

This will be the first time in over a decade since the arena played host to two sports teams. The Grand Rapids Rampage, an Arena Football team, played at Van Andel until 2009.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Grand Rapids Gold to our facility this upcoming season,” said Richard MacKeigan, ASM Global Regional General Manager for Van Andel Arena. “We look forward to working with the staff, players, and the entire team at the Gold to bring exciting basketball to the line-up at Van Andel Arena.”

Tickets to see the Gold at their new come can be purchased by phone at 844-9GR-GOLD or by email at tconner@nbagrandrapids.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.