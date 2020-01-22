GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Kicking off on Wednesday January 22, the Griffins will host multiple game night events.

The first is called Library Nights and for all Wednesday and Sunday games for the rest of the season, fans can bring their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card to the box office on game and get a discount.



13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to Griffins Director of Game Performance, Brandon Nelson, who recognizes the importance of encouraging West Michiganders to read.

"We felt it was an easy synergistic partnership with the community to say, 'hey let's reward these folks that are going out and promoting literacy and love to read. Whether it be a young kid or an older adult that no matter what, that readying is important,"' Nelson said.

According to the Griffins, ticket prices on Library Night are as follows:

Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game)



Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game)



Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game)



Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

The Griffins also have other events scheduled for the end of the season. You can find them by clicking here.

