GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Wake surfers from all over the country were in Grand Rapids this weekend for the 2018 U.S. Wakesurf Open.

Tommy's, a water sports and boat retailer in Grand Rapids hosted the competition at Millennium Park.

The weekend started with a meet and greet on Thursday night, August 9th for fans and riders to mingle with other riders, judges and VIP guest. All three days had a lineup of big sponsors including Phase5, Quiksilver, Roxy, Oakley, Slingshot, Follow Vest and Billabong. And on the beach, Tommy's hosted games and giveaways.

There was a variety of food trucks and Perrin Brewery available all weekend long as well.

Riders competed in a series of events for a $20,000 cash prize and winners now qualify for the World Series. The entire ordeal was live streamed on Tommy's website.

