GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Legendary Grand Rapids boxer and trainer, Roger Mayweather, has died.

The Mayweather family released news of his death Tuesday, saying in a press release, Roger had passed away at the age of 58 following a long battle with diabetes.

Mayweather is the uncle of Floyd Mayweather and played a key role on Floyd’s training team. Many consider Roger to be one of the best trainers in the world.

"Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing,” said Floyd Mayweather in a statement. “It is a terrible loss for all of us."

Prior to working as a trainer, Roger boxed professionally from 1981-1999. He was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles.

Roger was known as the “Black Mamba,” holding the nickname years before the late Kobe Bryant adopted it.

Roger’s death was the second tragedy for the Mayweather family in the last month. Last week, Josie Harris, the mother of three of Floyd’s children died at the age of 40.

Floyd Mayweather Sr., left, Floyd Mayweather Jr. center, and Roger Mayweather pose for photos during a boxing news conference at the MGM Grand Wednesday, April 28, 2010 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

