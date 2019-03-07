GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sport of log rolling started in the 1800s. Timber was always being chopped for building cities, and the river was the best way to transport the large logs.

Those logs would frequently jam when floating down the river, so men began stepping on the logs to free them, which required learning how to stay on top without potentially losing your life in the river.

Now, it's a full-time sport with lumberjack competitions all around the world.

"I don't even really remember learning, it's just something that's always been a part of my life," Jake Ogle, a professional log roller said.

He's hopeful that his No. 4 dynamite stick will help him bring home the prize in the U.S. Log Rolling Open, held in Gladstone.

"I've never competed at the pro level before and it's going to be a new experience," Ogle said.

Ogle and his mom are traveling to the Upper Peninsula to compete against log rollers from all across the nation.

The competition is on July 4.

"It's just you against one another guy out there," Ogle said. "The only thing you have to really give you that competitive edge is your ability to move the log back and forth and your balance to stay on top."

The sport has been in his family since the early 1900s. His grandfather, Jim Ogle, won this exact competition in 1962 and 1963.

Jake Ogle will make his first debut as a pro in the very same waters.

"His willingness to continue this sport in our family, it's pretty awesome," said Jake's mom Mary.

His log is made out of Western Red Ceder. "It's buoyant and it's floats really high in the water," Ogle said.

He even has custom shoes designed specifically for log rolling.

"I have my special soccer cleats that have been cut off and they have spikes added on the bottom for extra traction," Ogle said. "I want a professional world title. I want to be able to bring it out of Wisconsin and back home to Michigan."

Ogle has competed in lumberjack shows across the country.

For this tournament, there are several monetary prizes for winners who can send their opponents into the water.

A match is the best of three out of five falls.

