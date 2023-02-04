Grand Rapids native Kobe Bufkin declares for the NBA Draft

Bufkin blossomed during his second season in Ann Arbor.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin has dreamed of playing in the NBA ever since the first time he picked up a basketball.

Now, the Grand Rapids native will get his chance.

On Sunday afternoon, Bufkin announced through the Michigan men's basketball twitter account that he has declared for the NBA Draft.

🚨 Roster News 🚨



G Kobe Bufkin has elected to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA Draft.#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/Iayy9tghyl — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 2, 2023

Here is Bufkin's statement on his decision:

"Dear Michigan, this is a journey built on a strong foundation of faith. To God be the glory. In this path of mine, on and off the court.

I have enormous respect for the game of basketball and an equal appreciation to my village who constantly sacrifices. I want to express my gratitude to my family and friends, to my lifelong teammates, and coaches and trainers over the years.

As a result of our collective dedication, I was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of attending and representing the University of Michigan.

To my U of M family, it has been an amazing experience, being a part of such an iconic university. This is including the Ann Arbor community, the outstanding academic experience, and of course, my basketball brotherhood. A brotherhood that I will forever hold close to my heart.

After lots of prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Hail,

Buff out."

The former McDonald's All-American started in all 33 games he played in this season. He missed only one game. It was Michigan's final game of the season against Vanderbilt in the NIT. Bufkin was dealing with an ankle injury.

Bufkin blossomed during his second season in Ann Arbor. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. This comes after he did not start in one game as a freshman and just saw the court for an average of 10 points per game.

Even back then, Bufkin had NBA aspirations.

"I don't really have a limit,” Bufkin told 13 On Your Side in 2020. “I kind of shoot for the highest peak. Hopefully, I'll make it to the NBA and stay there."

Bufkin will now get his chance. He is projected to be a lottery pick by some publications.

The Grand Rapids native is now the fourth Wolverine to announce his departure from the Michigan basketball team. He joins Hunter Dickinson and Isaiah Barnes, who both entered the transfer portal, and Jett Howard, who declared for the Draft.

Bufkin will look to join fellow Grand Rapids Christian alums Xavier Tillman and Duane Washington, Jr. in the NBA.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.