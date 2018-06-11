ATLANTA - The Harlem Globetrotters revealed their 2019 rookie class in preparation for their 93rd season of entertaining fans around the world -- and one of those rookies is a Grand Rapids native.

Tor'i "Bionic" Books joins the Globetrotters as one of the teams most powerful dunkers.

Brooks attended Davenport University where he played basketball and was a star track and field athlete. While at Davenport, Books earns numerous honors including eight conference championships; three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American (NAIA) Championships in the high jump; seven NAIA All-American selections in the high jump, long jump, and as a member of the 4x100m relay.

Brooks also set school record for highest high jump, measuring 2.20 meters. His longest jump ever recorded was 7.71 meters.

Brooks attended East Kentwood High School -- he played varsity basketball and was two-time all-conference selection. In 2015, he went on to compete in the USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships where he placed in the Top-10.

The first-year players join a star-studded roster featuring Ant Atkinson, Big Easy Lofton, Hammer Harrison, Cheese Chisholm, Thunder Law, Hi-Lite Bruton, Firefly Fisher, TNT Lister, Torch George, Hoops Green and Mighty Mortimer as the Globetrotters embark on their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour the team will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

Harlem Globetrotters 2019 Rookie Class.

Harlem Globetrotters 2018 Rookie Class:

Player Ht. Hometown College

Sweet Lou II Dunbar 6’3 Houston, Texas Oklahoma City University

Champ Thompson 5’7 Honolulu, Hawaii Stanford University, University of Notre Dame

Hops Pearce 6’0 Tuckahoe, N.Y. Purchase College

Bionic Brooks 6’3 Grand Rapids, Mich. Davenport University

Hi-Rise Hinton 6’7 Winston-Salem, N.C. Appalachian State

Crush January 6’6 Atlanta, Ga. Saint Augustine’s (N.C.) University

Springs Patterson 5’9 Minneapolis, Minn. Tabor (Kan.) College

X-Over Tompkins 4’6 New York, N.Y. Manhattan Community College

Bounce Crutchfield 5’8 Greenville, N.C. Iowa Western Community College

Ice Hrynko 5’8 Philadelphia, Pa. DePaul University

