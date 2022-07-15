Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame to induct six standouts in 2022

The six inductees are David Brandt, Kim Elders, Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis, Fred Julian, Josette (Carter) McCullough and Diane House.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame announced its six new inductees for the Class of 2022 on Friday. The list includes a former NFL player, a three-time national championship winning coach and the founder of the Special Olympics in Grand Rapids.

The six inductees are David Brandt, Kim Elders, Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis, Fred Julian, Josette (Carter) McCullough and Diane House.

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame chairman Mark Kimball is thrilled with the new additions in the 50th anniversary of the event.

“It’s another incredible class that demonstrates achievement as athletes and coaches at the highest levels, but also recognizes community impact and tremendous leadership,” Kimball said. “The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame is excited to recognize and honor them.”

The induction will take place on Tuesday, October 4 at Van Andel Arena. Tickets are set to go on sale soon.

David Brandt

Brandt was a standout offensive lineman at Jenison High School. He won Michigan's Mr. Football before going to play at the University of Michigan. He played for the Wolverines for five years before going undrafted in the 2001 NFL Draft. Brandt got picked up by the Washington Commanders, spending four years in the NFL with the Commanders and the San Diego Chargers. Brandt has also been inducted into the Jenison High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kim Elders

Elders is not just one of the best basketball coaches West Michigan has seen, but he's also one of the best in the nation. Elders will coach his 30th season at Cornerstone University this fall. He has led the Golden Eagles to three NAIA Division 2 national championships in 1999, 2011 and 2015. He also took Cornerstone to the National Title game in 2017. Elders is a three-time NAIA/NABC National Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2019.

Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis

Heethuis was a phenomenal soccer player at Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville. Heethuis is the only girls soccer player in Michigan history to win the Michigan Miss Soccer award and the Gatorade Player of the Year twice. During her four-year high school career, Heethuis was also named first-team all-state four times. The greatness continued at Michigan State. She scored 39 goals during her time in East Lansing which is tied for the most in program history. Heethuis played two seasons in Women's Professional Soccer with Sky Blue FC and the Western New York Flash.

Fred Julian

While Julian did not start his life in Grand Rapids, he certainly made his impact in the town. Before he got there, he played at the University of Michigan from 1957 to 1959. Following his time in Ann Arbor, Julian would make his way to Grand Rapids in 1969 when he was named the head football coach at West Catholic High School. He coached there for 16 seasons. In 1985, he was the head football coach at Grand Rapids Community College until 2002. He led the Raiders to the 1988 National Championship game. Julian passed away in Comstock Park on May 4, 2013.

Josette (Carter) McCullough

McCullough was a three-sport athlete at Ottawa Hills High School, playing basketball, softball and volleyball. After her time there, she was given a full-ride scholarship to play basketball at Delaware State University. She also played volleyball and helped start the softball team at the school. McCullough also earned her Doctorate in Administration and Policy from the University of Delaware. She also created a non-profit organization called the Delaware Youth Basketball Association to give girls positive role models.

Diane House

House is a former Grand Rapids Public Schools P.E. teacher who founded the local Special Olympics Program. It is known now as Area 11. She has served over 50 years for Area 11, even as CEO. The 77-year-old is a Zeeland native and currently lives in Ada. She is being inducted as the special recipient of the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.