The Grand Rapids Triathlon is being held Sunday morning for the 9th year.

The athletic event is the largest independent triathlon at the host of five USAT National Championships over the past nine years.

The triathlon primarily takes place in Ada Township, with the run going down Thornapple River Drive and the cycling going around Grand River Drive.

The swim portion takes place in Thornapple River.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon is known for its flat course, which is good for new and experienced athletes.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Laura Hartman and Shanna Grove have been training for the triathlon for weeks. See their updates here:

