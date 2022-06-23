Grand Valley State University Athletics celebrates 50 years of Title IX

The monumental federal law passed in 1972 called for the equality between male and female athletes.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — On this day 50 years ago, female athletes in America were finally given the support they needed, all thanks to just 37 words.

Those words: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

They were included in the historically monumental, federal civil rights law passed in 1972 known as Title IX.

Female athletes and other sports enthusiasts across the country endlessly boast how much Title IX has benefited the women's division, but no one has been more ecstatic than Keri Becker, the Director of Athletics for Grand Valley State University.

The university celebrated the law turning 50, holding a brief ceremony and handed out cake to reflect on what the day has meant specifically to the them.

Becker is on Governor Whitmer’s Task Force for Women in Sports. She knows the importance of them because, as she said, "they are going to take over the world.”

When speaking about the day that has indeed changed her life, Becker said, "It's about being grateful, and it's about the gratitude of where we're at. It's also about a sense of responsibility and what we need to do. What I need to commit to moving forward so I can ensure the women behind me can say, 'I stood on her shoulders.'"

If you're wondering what the best way to further the support of women in sports is? Becker says to get girls involved at an early age.

