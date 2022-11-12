Grand Valley State dominates Davenport, claims first GLIAC title since 2016

CALEDONIA, Mich. — No.1 ranked Grand Valley State dominated No. 18 Davenport Saturday (Nov. 12) in all phases of the game en route to a 49-7 GLIAC road win. Grand Valley State captured the 2022 outright GLIAC Football Championship, the 18th league title in program history, with the win. In addition, the Lakers finished with an undefeated regular season for the 10th time in school history. GVSU will advance to the 2022 NCAA DII Football playoffs and receive a first-round bye. The Lakers will host a playoff game at Lubbers Stadium Nov. 26th.



GVSU dominated the game in every facet of the game for four quarters. Sophomore WR Kyle Nott returned the opening kickoff 37 yards and the Laker offense moved 69 yards in six plays for a touchdown. Junior QB Cade Peterson hit senior RB Jack Provencher with a 7-yard TD pass and the rout was on. Peterson hit sophomore TE Drew Peterson with a 24-yard completion to set up the TD. Junior RB Tariq Reid raced 55 yards for a touchdown on the Lakers' third offensive possession and CB Grant Hart took a Seth Hoonhorst blocked field goal back 45 yards for a touchdown to up the Laker lead to 21-0 after one quarter. GVSU scored three touchdowns in just over two minutes late in the second quarter. Peterson hit sophomore WR Jaylon Tillman with an 88-yard touchdown on a third and long play, followed by a GVSU blocked punt for a TD. Redshirt freshman LB Jimmy Downs blocked a punt that junior FS Cole Patritto return 10 yards for a touchdown. Peterson added a 17-yard touchdown run with 2:22 left in the second stanza for a 42-0 halftime lead. Following the only Davenport points on the day, the Lakers drove 65-yards in six-plays for a touchdown that culminated with a Reid 13-yard touchdown run.



Grand Valley State rushed for 263 yards and three TDs on just 30 carries, highlighted by a six-carry, 90-yard two rushing TD outing by Reid. Redshirt freshman Armani Moreno rushed for 55 yards on seven carries and Peterson rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Peterson completed 8-of-13 passes for 154 yards and two TDs. Drew Peterson hauled in two receptions for 27 yards, Tillman caught one pass for 88 yards and sophomore Jahdae Walker added one catch for 27 yards. Junior LB Abe Swanson led the defense with eight stops, while redshirt freshman LB Athony Cardamone chipped in seven stops. Redshirt freshman punter Trace Hrgich averaged 45.3 yards on three punts.