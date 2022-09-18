Grand Valley State dominates Lincoln 66-7

ALLENDALE, Mich. — No. 2 Grand Valley State claimed a 66-7 Family Day victory over Lincoln (Calif.) Saturday night (Sept. 17) before the fifth largest crowd in Lubbers Stadium history (16,624). The Lakers will hit the road for a non-conference contest at Wayne State next Saturday (Sept. 24). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.



The Lakers scored early and often versus Lincoln after the defense forced a turnover on the second play of the game. Junior LB Abe Swanson forced the fumbe that junior DE Christian McCarroll recovered. Three plays later junior QB Cade Peterson hit sophomore WR Jahdae Walker with a 7-yard TD pass and sophomore PK Kollin Kralapp added the first of his nine PATs. The lone bright spot for Lincoln was a 98-yard kickoff return on the ensuing kick by WR William Anglen to tie the game at 7-7. However, that is as close at Lincoln would get to the endzone for the remainder of the game and GVS reeled off eight touchdowns and a career-long 40-yard field goal by Kralapp.



Peterson accounted for four TDs, two rushing and two passing, while Walker and senior WR Kordell Hoover each hauled in a pair of touchdowns. Senior RB Jack Provencher, junior RB Tariq Reid and redshirt freshman RB Syone Usma-Harper each ran for the score. Junior QB Cal Endicott passed for a pair of touchdowns, covering 52 and 37-yards to Hoover.



The Laker defense picked off a pair of passes and forced a fumble, limiting Lincoln to 148 total yards (92 rushing/56 passing).



Peterson completed 14-of-19 passes for 197 yards and two TDs, while Endicott completed 5-of-6 for 128 yards and two scores. Usma-Harper led the ground game with 55 yards on four carries and his first collegiate TD, while fellow redshirt freshman Armani Moreno rushed for 49 yards on seven carries. Provencher tallied 44 yards on eight carries. Walker led the receiving unit with three catches for 42 yards, followed by Jaylon Tillman's three catches for 34 yards. Hoover pulled down a pair of receptions for 89 yards and two scores and sophomore WR Cody Tierney added two catches for 35 yards.



Redshirt freshman safety Luke McLean and redshirt freshman LB Marcus Griffin led the defense with six stop apiece. Sophomore Jake Archbold added five tackles as the defense recorded seven tackles for loss (-10).