Grand Valley State feels battle tested after first two weeks

With the two wins, the Lakers have jumped up to No. 2 in the latest Division 2 College Football rankings, only behind Ferris State.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell knew the Lakers schedule to start the season would be challenging.

He wasn't lying. The Lakers took down two ranked opponents to start 2022. In a Top 5 match up to open the season, GVSU score a last-minute touchdown to defeat Colorado School of Mines 25-22. Last week's game against Colorado State-Pueblo was easier for the Lakers with the 35-10 win.

"Feel very confident," Lakers junior running back Tariq Reid said. "Offense, defense and special teams everyone is playing at a high level right now. We just hope to keep improving, week to week."

Despite an impressive start to the 2022 season, the Lakers are not satisfied with their results, and only look to improve each week.

"Feel good about being 2-0 against nationally ranked opponents and really good football teams," Mitchell said. "That shows us what we had coming back and also are preparation. Our guys have played extremely well and together. That opener we were down but we were never fractured. That's really helped us. Another thing too, we've really improved from Week 1 to Week 2. There's been some improvement. Specifically, some of our stuff in regards to pass defense has been better from Week 1 to Week 2. Surely, we ran the ball better. We ran for 383 yards in the second game. First game, not really consistent on first and second down but had more consistency on offense."

Grand Valley State is back at home this Saturday. The Lakers welcome in Lincoln to Lubbers Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

