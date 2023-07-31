Grand Valley State ready to keep winning tradition going with new head coach

Wooster is making it known, that he wants to win in Allendale.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last year's GLIAC regular season champion Grand Valley State Lakers return much of the talent from last year's squad who went undefeated during the regular season.

GLIAC Football Media Day in Grand Rapids, Mich. #AnchorUp pic.twitter.com/JASkXcMCDK — GVSU Football (@gvsufootball) July 31, 2023

However, they have a new head coach as the Lakers enter 2023 - Scott Wooster.

The players are excited for what Wooster is all about.

"Coach Wooster brings such a different aspect of coaching style that a lot of us have seen for awhile," Grand Valley State senior quarterback Cade Peterson said. "Being on the offensive side of the ball, I have seen Coach Wooster in action for a couple of years now so I am just excited to see how he is going to be able to do that in a head coaching position because I just think he is going to be able to excel at it."

Many other GLIAC foes might be licking their chops, as this could be the time to pounce on the Lakers with new leadership in house.

However, the winning tradition at GVSU is not expected to change with a new man in charge.

"Having him as the head coach and hearing his voice, you get to realize the man he is," Grand Valley State senior linebacker Abe Swanson said. "You get to realize the leader he is. He makes you want to go harder for him. He's the type of leader where It's not about him. It's about this team. It's about this program. It's about everyone that is involved in his process and he'll make that known."

Wooster is making it known, that he wants to win in Allendale.

"I go back to the responsibility element of it," Wooster said. "This is Grand Valley State football. We are on the backs of those teams, those coaches, those players. There is that responsibility that we have to get done what Grand Valley State football is all about. And we've got the men to do it."

The Lakers begin the Wooster Era on the road on August 31against the Colorado School of Mines, the No. 3 team in the country.

Grand Valley State was picked to finish second in the GLIAC preseason coaches poll.