Grand Valley State scores late touchdown to top Colorado School of Mines 25-22

The two schools played in a Top 5 showdown.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State opened the 2022 season in thrilling fashion with a Top 5 showdown with Colorado School of Mines.

Down five with less than one minute to go, the Lakers stepped up capping off a nine play, 80-yard drive as Cade Peterson found Jayk Slager for a two-yard touchdown pass to give Grand Valley State the 25-22 lead over the Orediggers. The Lakers would hold on to win by that same score.

Your Laker's Takedown Colorado Mines in a Top Five Matchup😈 pic.twitter.com/48lbsYSQ0S — GVSU Football (@gvsufootball) September 2, 2022

Grand Valley State led the Orediggers by 17 points in the third quarter, but Mines scored 22 straight points against the Lakers and eventually took the lead on a Johns Matocha 40-yard touchdown pass to Josh Johnston with 5:43 remaining in the ball game. That drive started at the one-yard line for the Orediggers.

The Lakers get out of Lubbers Stadium with the win and improve to 1-0.