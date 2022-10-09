Grand Valley State takes care of business against American International 45-3

Junior RB Tariq Reid scored on runs of 59, 13 and 2-yards, while Jack Provencher scampered 78 yards for a touchdown.



Sophomore WR Cody Tierney hauled in TD passes of 40 and 45-yards from junior QB Cade Peterson and junior PK Josh Gorball added a 20-yard field goal.



The Laker offense rolled up 665 yards of total offense, 252 yards passing and 413 yards rushing.



Peterson completed 11-of-15 passes for 252 yards and two TDs, while Cal Endicott completed 3-of-5 passes for 78 yards. Sophomore WR Cody Tierney hauled in three catches for 103 yards and two TDs, while fellow sophomore WR Jahdae Walker caught three passes for 30 yards. Senior TE Scott Cooper tallied a pair of receptions for 58 yards sophomore WR Kyle Nott caught two passes for 21 yards.



Reid toted the ball eight times for 126 yards and three TDs, Provencher added 94 yards on four carries and Peterson toted the ball five times for 91 yards.