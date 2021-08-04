GRCC, Kellogg Community College baseball teams to face off at Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark

The team is planning a doubleheader against Kellogg Community College on Friday, April 16, with games at 2 and 4:30 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College baseball players will be taking the field at Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark – home of the West Michigan Whitecaps – for a special game celebrating the college and its impact on the region.

“We are partners with Kellogg CC in education, but friendly rivals on the diamond,” said Dr. Bill Pink, GRCC president. “We’re proud to highlight our student-athletes and community college sports in a fun, safe environment – and to cheer on the Raiders.”

Attendance will be limited to 2,500 spectators and all attendees will be required to have their temperature checked, wear a face covering and respect social distancing guidelines.

