The baseball, softball and golf teams at Grand Rapids Community College are suspending competition and practices in a move to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement to suspend the seasons was sent out by the National Junior College Athletic Association Friday and said all colleges are suspending competition starting Saturday, March 14th.

“It’s disappointing to put the seasons on hold, but we know it’s the right thing to do,” Athletic Director Bill Firn said. “It is GRCC's goal to look after the safety and security of our student-athletes. They are the focus of our decisions now, and moving forward. We hope we’ll be able to get back on the field as soon as we can.”

The NJCAA Board of Regents will meet on April 3rd to reassess the decision.

