57th Great Lakes Invitational hosted by Michigan Tech to take place at Van Andel Arena

Tickets go on sale in August.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Tech is set to host the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational (GLI) this December 27-28.

This year, the two-day, single-elimination tournament is taking place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

The 57th GLI starts with a doubleheader matchup on Tuesday, December 27 between Michigan Tech (CCHA) and Western Michigan (NCHC) at 3:30 p.m., followed by Michigan State (Big Ten) against Ferris State (CCHA) at 7 p.m.

The winners of those contests will advance to the GLI Championship game on Wednesday, December 28 at 7 p.m., while the puck drops on the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

"We're excited to continue the storied tradition of the GLI,” Michigan Tech Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret said. “We have always been committed to getting back to a tournament-style event and know that our fans and alumni are excited for the Huskies to defend the title."

Ticket packages will go on sale in early August, although an exact date is yet to be announced.

It will be the 17th time in tournament history with four Michigan-based teams.

Michigan Tech has won the GLI 11 times in 55 tournaments and is the defending champion after their victory in the 2019 GLI. Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 47 tournaments.

Western Michigan has three titles in five appearances. Ferris State will be making its third appearance at the tournament.

