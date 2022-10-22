Griffins Drop First of Eight-Game Road Trip

Cross Hanas notched the lone goal for Grand Rapids, the second of his rookie season and his third point in four games.

The Grand Rapids Griffins dropped the first of an eight-game road trip to the Toronto Marlies 4-1 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday.

Toronto’s two quick goals in the opening 11:22 of play ultimately made the difference between the Marlies and Griffins. Cross Hanas notched the lone goal for Grand Rapids, the second of his rookie season and his third point in four games. The Griffins dropped to 15-12-2-0 all time in road openers.

Toronto kicked things off 3:46 into the opening period when Noel Hoefenmeyer sent a one-timer over the right shoulder of Jussi Olkinuora to gain an early 1-0 lead. With 8:38 remaining, Alex Steeves capitalized on a power play from the right circle to give the home team a 2-0 advantage. However, Olkinuora provided a spark for the Griffins at the end of the stanza, as he made an acrobatic diving save with his left hand, preventing a 3-0 deficit entering the second frame.

Hanas did not let the opportunity go to waste, finding the back of the net from the top of the crease at the 3:27 mark of the second period off a Joel L’Esperance shot to cut the deficit to just one. As time expired in the second, Matt Luff had a near equalizer on a fast break, but was unable to convert due to a hooking penalty on Mac Hollowell.

The Marlies pressed Grand Rapids to begin the final frame, but Olkinuora remained cool under pressure early, fending off a barrage of shots on goal including a highlight-reel save between his left elbow and mid-body at 6:21. However, Toronto eventually found a crack in the defense, as Nick Abruzzese’s shot in the left corner of the barn increased the lead to 3-1 with 6:04 left to play. After pulling Olkinuora at the 17:00 mark, Steeves tacked on another 24 seconds later to cap off his two-goal night and give the Marlies a 4-1 victory.

Notes

- Former Griffin and 2013 Calder Cup Champion Danny DeKeyser suited up for the Toronto Marlies. The game marked DeKeyser’s first ever regular season AHL contest.