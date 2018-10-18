The Griffins led 3-2 early in the 2nd period, but Texas scored four unanswered goals in the 3rd period to win, 6-3.

Texas took a 1-0 lead nearly four minutes into the game but Grand Rapids had an excellent chance to tie the game minutes later.

During a Stars power play Griffins forward Wade Megan was awarded a penalty shot, but Stars netminder Landon Bow made a quick glove save to thwart the opportunity.

The Griffins would tie the game at the 8:07 mark of the first period as defenseman Vili Saarijarvi fired a shot from just inside the blue line and Chris Terry deflected it past Bow for the equalizer.

Tony Calderone would give Texas a 2-1 lead when he scored on a one-timer 15:05 into the first period but the Griffins would once again find an answer as defenseman Matt Finn scored on a bouncing puck to tie the game, 2-2 after one period.

In the second period, Axel Holmstrom scored to put the Griffins on top 3-2, and it stayed that way until the third period, when the Stars would score four unanswered goals, including two on the power play.

The Griffins are now 1-3-0-0 and will host the Chicago Wolves Saturday night at 7:00 PM.

