GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Hockey League on Monday announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Czarnik (ZAHR-nihk) has been selected as the Howies Hockey/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 16, 2022.

Czarnik opened the season with a five-point weekend (3-2—5) for the Griffins, who split a two-game series with the San Diego Gulls at Van Andel Arena. Czarnik’s hat trick in Saturday's second game was the earliest recorded by a Griffin to start a season, and it tied for the fastest hat trick to start a Griffin’s career. Czarnik is the first Griffins forward to win the league's player of the week award since Matt Lorito on Nov. 20, 2016.

A Washington Township, Mich., native, Czarnik began his tenure in the Detroit Red Wings organization by assisting on both Grand Rapids goals in its 6-2 opening-night loss on Friday. Then in Saturday’s rematch, Czarnik powered the Griffins to an 8-5 victory over the Gulls with the fourth hat trick of his AHL career, scoring twice on the power play and once shorthanded on his first three shots on goal of the season.