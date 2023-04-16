Griffins part ways with head coach Ben Simon after five years

Not even 24 hours after the final game of the season, the organization has decided to part ways with head coach Ben Simon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Griffins 2022-23 season ended on Saturday night with a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves.

Griffins general manager Shawn Horcoff announced on Sunday Simon will be gone along with assistant coaches Matt Macdonald, Todd Krygier and goaltending development coach Brian Mahoney-Wilson.

Simon was the head coach of the Griffins the past five seasons. Mahoney-Wilson was with the team for seven seasons while Macdonald and Krygier held their positions for the last five and four years, respectively.

The Griffins finished the season with a 28-36-4-4 overall record.

