GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings have come together for a 15th year to renew a unique event.

The two teams will play their 15th annual sled hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park, located at 30 Coldbrook St. NE.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. Before the game, fans can try out a sled on the ice for a minimum $1 donation and get autographs from their favorite Griffins players.

The opposing sled hockey teams will be comprised of a mix of players from both the Griffins and the Sled Wings' junior team. The junior team is made up of children and teens with physical disabilities and is sponsored by the Griffins Youth Foundation and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. They became the first junior-level sled hockey team in Michigan upon their founding in 2001

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 per person or $20 per family. Children 2 and younger are free. Donations are welcome and a small silent auction will be held, with all proceeds from the evening benefiting the Sled Wings program and the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Find more information about Tuesday's sled hockey game, the Sled Wings and where you can purchase tickets on their website.

