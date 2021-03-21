Griffins Tuesday's game against Chicago postponed

The American Hockey League on Sunday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home game scheduled for this Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves.



A make-up date has not yet been determined. As of this time, all tickets will be valid for the new game date. Ticket holders who want more information or would prefer to request a refund may visit https://griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form.



Having earned points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2-0), the Griffins will travel to Iowa next weekend for a Friday-Saturday set against the Wild. Game time on Friday is set for 8 p.m. EDT, and fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV.