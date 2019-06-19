ALLENDALE, Mich. - More than 400 people, including Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly and Baltimore Ravens cornerback and Laker alumnus Brandon Carr, will celebrate the dedication of Grand Valley State University's renovated and expanded football center.

The Jamie Hosford Football Center will be formally dedicated on Wednesday, June 19, on the Allendale Campus.

RELATED: Laker Line's new 60' buses unveiled in community celebration

The expanded two-story, 22,000-square-foot building will help recruit prospective student athletes and give current student athletes updated space and resources. More than 700 donors supported the project as part of the Laker Effect campaign.

Jamie Hosford died in 2014 after a battle with cancer. While at Grand Valley, he earned 12 varsity letters and All-American honors in football and wrestling. He was inducted into the GVSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. After graduating in 1977, Hosford worked for Rockford Public Schools for 25 years.

The Hosford Football Center features:

A new Champions Lobby, where visitors can see team and individual trophies and jerseys of Laker football players who've gone pro.

A renovated athletic training and rehabilitation where in which all 575 Laker student athletes will have access to team doctors and athletic trainers.

An all-team meeting room with enough space to house the 120 football student athletes for meetings and film review. The all-team meeting room can also be can be divided into two meeting spaces and can host small groups throughout the year.

Five new position meeting rooms, which will be used by position groups like wide receivers or defensive linemen. This will be the dedicated spaces where position coaches can meet with individual recruits.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.