GVSU football ready for challenging 2022 schedule

The Lakers open the season against the Colorado School of Mines on September 1.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — There are less than two weeks away until the Grand Valley State Lakers play the first game of the season against Colorado School of Mines.

That match up is the first on a difficult schedule for the Lakers in 2022.

Grand Valley State is the only college at the Division 2 level that will play two semifinalists from last season on the upcoming season.

GVSU lost just two games last year. Both losses were to the eventual national champion Ferris State Bulldogs.

However, the Lakers are ready for the challenge of Ferris State and everyone else.

"I anticipate, by the end of the season, we will have one of the hardest strength of schedules in all of America," head coach Matt Mitchell said. "We understand that. Our opener is going to be extremely difficult. We need to make sure we prepare ourselves for the moments and the possibility that we might not be playing our best football Week 1. We've got to find a way to win even if it is a bit ugly. We really understand that a lot of improvement is made throughout the course of the season. We may not be the best version of ourselves Week 1 but we've got to be good enough to beat Colorado School of Mines."

There are just 10 days until the season opener at Lubbers Stadium. Kickoff against Colorado School of Mines is set for 7 p.m. on September 1.

