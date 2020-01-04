ALLENDALE, Mich. — The last few months have thrown a lot at Grand Valley State University's head football coach Matt Mitchell.

"I mean I was joking with our staff, I've had a lot of things (happen). At some point, maybe I’ll put it down in a book," the 11-year leader of the Lakers said smiling.

He’s dealt with family health issues, the hiring and unexpected firing of an offensive coordinator, the hiring of another offensive coordinator and then a statewide shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a very unique situation." he tried to explain. Much like every other college football program in the country, the coronavirus crisis put an end to Lakers' spring practice. Now it’s affecting the development of Mitchell's team during these crucial off-season months.

"I have really big concerns," Mitchell said. "We have to stay on the forefront regarding player health and safety as we get into the summer months, and if we potentially have a season in fall 2020."

Currently, the gates at GVSU’s football stadium are locked. Mitchell said it could stay that way for a lot longer than anyone expects. "Nobody knows when we’re going to start back up. Nobody."

Despite the overall uncertainly, Mitchell remains optimistic the Lakers will play football this fall but there could be changes.

"I think if you really had to press me now, we’d see a push back on a start date in an effort to make sure our student athletes are prepared football," he said.

If and when football does come back, Mitchell believes it will be the perfect medicine for a country that needs to feel better.

"I hope it occurs, because I think it would be healthy for everyone involved, players, fans…"

And Mitchell too.

