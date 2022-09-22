GVSU men's basketball team takes the court with Beautiful Lives Project

60 adults and children from the project had the chance to shoot their shot with the team and create lifelong friendships with players and coaches.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State University Men's Basketball team got a visit from a group of aspiring athletes today, in collaboration with the Beautiful Lives Project.

Beautiful Lives Project is an organization giving people with disabilities an opportunity to participate in activities and events they may not have otherwise had access to.

60 adults and children from the project had the chance to shoot their shot with the team and create lifelong friendships with players and coaches.

Co-Founder of the Beautiful Lives Project, Bryce Weiler, who is also blind, says he created the idea while getting to be part of the Evansville men's basketball team when he attended college. It inspired him to create a space where people with disabilities could experience the joys of sports.

Weiler says he chose GVSU to be part of this program after speaking with first year Lakers coach Cornell Mann, who wants basketball to be an accessible space for everyone.

If you'd like to learn more about the Beautiful Lives Project, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.