Scott Wooster will be the eighth head coach for the program.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State Director of Athletics, Keri Becker, announced at a team function Saturday night that Scott Wooster will be the eighth head football coach in program history.

"Scott Wooster demonstrated a superior ability to be the CEO of a football program and articulated a vision for leading young men who will leave here champions," said Becker. "Scott gives our team the absolute best chance for success now and into the future of Laker football. In addition, I would like to thank Drew Turner and Jenna McLaughlin with Collegiate Sports Associates for their assistance in this search. They presented an absolutely amazing pool of candidates for this position," added Becker.

Wooster succeeds Matt Mitchell, who resigned to become the linebacker coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Wisconsin.

"My wife Christina, daughter Ellie, and I would like to thank President Mantella, Vice President Greg Sanial, and Keri Becker for this amazing opportunity to lead the ultimate college football experience that is the Grand Valley State football program," said Wooster. "Grand Valley State University and Laker Football are the best in the country, and we are a one-of-one football program and university. The power of the GVSU degree, the location, the campus, and the facilities are second to none. The tradition, commitment, and expectations of our athletic department are unmatched. But what makes GVSU truly special are the people: the administration, the support staff, the football alumni, the coaching staff, and most importantly, the student-athletes, "our guys," the strongest brotherhood of love and trust in the country. We are extremely excited to attack this opportunity to grow, build, graduate young men, and win championships," added Wooster.

Wooster most recently concluded his third year as the offensive line/tight end coach and run game coordinator for the Lakers. Grand Valley State led the GLIAC and ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense (37.9 ppg), total offense (449.8 ypg), and rushing offense (228.7 ypg) in 2022. Wooster mentored an offensive line in 2022 that tallied five All-GLIAC honorees, including three first-team performers. In addition, offensive tackle Quinton Barrow was a consensus First-Team All-American, the GLIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year, and was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Laker ground game rushed for 3,327 yards and 44 touchdowns in 2022, averaging 5.6 yards per rush. During Wooster’s two years leading the Laker offensive line on the field, GVSU has rushed for 6,263 yards and 76 touchdowns.

"We are excited to have Scott Wooster take over as the leader of the Grand Valley State football program," said Grand Valley State University President Philomena V. Mantella. "We have an incredible tradition of excellence within our football program, and Scott possesses the traits of leadership, integrity, and passion that will enable him to mentor our young men both on and off the field."

Wooster spent 11 years at Wayne State University, including seven as the offensive line coach. During his time at WSU as the offensive line coach, he mentored 13 All-GLIAC performers and one GLIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year. Wooster coached the tight ends at Wayne State from 2010-13.

Wooster began his playing career at Eastern Michigan in 1995, but transferred to Wayne State in 1996 where he was a three-year starter and twice earned All-MIFC honors. After earning his undergraduate degree in 2001, Wooster received his master’s in exercise science with a concentration in exercise & sport psychology in 2007.

Wooster is the eighth head coach in Grand Valley State football history and the fourth consecutive head coach to be hired within the then-current staff. The three previous head coaches, Brian Kelly (118-35-2), Chuck Martin (74-7), and Matt Mitchell (117-31) combined for a 309-73-2 (.802) record since 1991.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.