GVSU pumped for College World Series return

ALLENDALE, Mich. — It's a big week for the GVSU softball team. Tomorrow the Lakers fly out to Denver for the start of the College World Series.

This is the second straight post season Grand Valley State has made it this far, and this time around they say they're not there just to soak in the experience. Fact is, despite three other appearances in the event, GVSU has never won a national softball title. This year's squad is hoping to be the team that finally does it.

"This is why we work all year long," says head coach Dana Callihan. "We've been close several times. It's just a matter of putting it all together and I think we've got as good a chance of anyone this year."

The Lakers first game of the College World Series is Thursday against West Texas A&M.

