GVSU season kickoff rescheduled to Sept. 4

The university says all tickets and parking passes will still be valid.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State has rescheduled their first game of the season versus Edinboro from Thursday, Sept. 2 to Saturday, Sept. 4. It will still begin at 7 p.m. at Lubbers Stadium.

The schedule change comes after roster issues with the Edinboro football team due to COVID-19 protocols.

