LANSING, Mich. — After winning their sixth national championship, the Grand Valley State University Soccer team will be honored for their success at the state capital building.

Last month, GVSU's president Philomena Mantella tweeted to Governor Gretchen Whitmer -- who congratulated the team on the historic win -- by suggesting they make a trip to Lansing to celebrate.

The team will be recognized for winning the most national championship titles in Division II women's soccer at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The soccer program at GV has been called a "current form of dynasty" by the NCAA. The Lakers beat Western Washington, 1-0, in double overtime in the championship match on Saturday, December 14, to cap off a 25-1 season in which GVSU set a new program record for goals in a single season (117).

Overall, the Lakers had six All-Americans; including unanimous National Player of the Year Riko Sagara. Three-time All-American Cecilia Steinwascher was also named United Soccer Coaches' Scholar Athlete of the Year and Olivia Trombley was recognized as the NCAA Elite 90 Award winner. Overall, the Lakers have earned 60 individual awards so far for the historic season with conference academic and commissioner's awards still to be announced.

