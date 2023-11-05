GVSU softball opens regional play with 2-1 victory over Missouri-St. Louis

The opening game was a pitcher's dual through three innings and Missouri-St. Louis struck first when right fielder Megan Brown homered to left to lead off the fourth

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The #2-seeded Grand Valley State softball team (41-6) opened play in the NCAA Division II Midwest #2 Regional with a 2-1 victory over Missouri-St. Louis.

"Coming off of a little sketchy weekend last weekend it's good to get that back in our system to see the ball that we can play so it is always good to have a win," GVSU shortstop Lydia Goble said.

GVSU, ranked eighth in the most recent NFCA Coaches' poll, advances to Friday's (May 12) winner bracket game versus the winner of the Saginaw Valley State-Ohio Dominican game. First pitch Friday is set for 11 a.m.



The opening game was a pitcher's dual through three innings and Missouri-St. Louis struck first when right fielder Megan Brown homered to left to lead off the fourth inning.

However, the Lakers answered in the bottom of the fourth when catcher Morgan Wagner drilled a solo shot off the scoreboard with one out to tie the game (1-1).

"It's great," Wagner said. "We are a momentum team and we feed off of each other and the energy we provide for each other. This win was super impo r tant for us to have fun and just play the game we've always played."

After a scoreless fifth inning, GVSU pushed across the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth. All-America SS Lydia Goble, who flashed stellar defensive player all afternoon, led off with a walk and stole second. Wagner walked and Hannah Hollister reached first base on a perfect bunt. 2B Hannah Hollister lifted a sac fly to left to score Goble and give the Lakers a 2-1 lead. Senior All-America pitcher Hannah Beatus retired the Tritons in order in the top of the seventh for the GVSU win.



Beatus improved to 23-1 on the year and yielded one run on three hits in seven innings of work. The Laker infield was nearly flawless and made several sensational plays to thwart a couple of scoring opportunities. RF Joanna Cirrincione, Wagner, 1B Kelsey Komorous and Hollister eached collected a hit for the Laker offense.

"It's definitely a big win, that first win," GVSU head coach Dana Callihan said. "You don't have to play as many games hopefully. You get that first win under your belt. You get a little confidence in everybody and you get a feel for things, you know. So now hopefully we move in tomorrow and kind of pull out the same thing."

