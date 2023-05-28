GVSU softball walks off against Central Oklahoma to punch ticket to World Series championship

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Grand Valley State softball team punched their ticket to the National Championship series in the College World Series after claiming a 3-2 walk-off victory against Central Oklahoma Sunday (May 28) afternoon. The Lakers have advanced to the National Championship game for the second time in program history.



The Lakers improved to 48-6 on the season and is the second consecutive walk-off win. Both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings notching three hits combined. Hannah Beatus escaped out of a bases loaded jam with one out in the second inning by recording two huge strikeouts to keep the Broncos off the board. Central Oklahoma would take the lead in the top of the third inning. The Broncos led off the inning with a single up the middle followed by a two-run home run to give them a 2-0 lead.



The Lakers continued to battle and would tie the game in the sixth inning. Kaitlin Lynch started things off by reaching base off a Central Oklahoma throwing error. Next batter, Joanna Cirrincione singled through the left side to put runners on first and second with no outs. Two batters later, Morgan Wagner put the Lakers on the board with an RBI single through the right side to score Lynch and Cirrincione and Wagner would advance to second and third on the play. Kelsey Komorous would tie things up at two with an RBI to score Cirrincione.



Beatus struck out the side in the top of the seventh to send the game tied in the bottom half as the Lakers looked to walk it off for the second consecutive game. In the bottom of the seventh, Hannah Hollister led off with an infield single and stole second during the next at bat. After a strikeout and ground out to third base for two outs in the inning, Lynch came up clutch with a single to center field that allowed Hollister to score the game-winning run from second to send the Lakers to the National Championship series.



Hannah Beatus earned her 30th win of the season (30-1) and tossed her 28th complete game of the season. Beatus allowed two runs off five hits, while striking out 10 Central Oklahoma batters. Kaitlin Lynch went 2-4 at the plated with a run scored and the game-winning hit. Morgan Wagner notched a hit and RBI, while Kelsey Komorous drove in a run. Joanna Cirrincione, Lydia Goble, and Hannah Hollister each added a hit.



The National Championship series is best two-out-of-three series beginning on Tuesday (May 30) at 12:00 PM for game one. Game two will be on Wednesday (May 31) at 12:00 PM and the if necessary game three will be at 2:30 PM on Wednesday.