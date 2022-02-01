x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Hall rescues No. 13 Michigan State in 65-63 win over Terps

Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and No. 13 Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to beat the Terrapins 65-63.
Credit: AP
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) goes up for a basket in front of Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and No. 13 Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland to beat the Terrapins 65-63.

Hall led the Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) with 16 points, and Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 apiece as Michigan State followed a home win over rival Michigan by doing just enough against the underachieving Terps. 

Eric Ayala scored 15 points and Donta Scott had 14 for Maryland, which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to tie the score twice within the final three minutes. 

Standout freshman Max Christie was held to seven points for the Spartans.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Rules of the game: Ice dancing vs. pairs figure skating